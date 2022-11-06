People are talking about

-- the untiring effort of the people of Johi, a small town in Dadu district, to protect the city from floodwater by constructing a protection ring embankment, locally known as ‘ring bund’, without any machinery. People say while the city has been saved, the government has failed to provide relief to residents so life is difficult because the area remains disconnected from other cities due to floodwater standing around the city; drinking water is in short supply, diseases are rampant and prices of essential items unaffordable.

-- the news that CDA has given fifteen days to the residents to remove all kinds of encroachments from their residential units to avoid strict action as data showed that the residents have occupied government land/green belts for building car sheds; car parking areas; constructing fences; establishing lawns and installing security barriers. People say this warning has been given before but no results are achieved because the civic agency is powerless against the worst encroachers - the rich and powerful.

-- the fact that providing protection to its citizens, which includes journalists, is the duty of the state, while security for their employees is also the responsibility of the employers. People say the reaction to attacks on journalists are reserved for only the well-known names but those doing their professional assignments in the more lethal and dangerous environment of rural Pakistan face threats as a matter of routine but hardly anybody cares or extends help just because they are not famous.

-- the very important issue concerning the failure of the many commissions and probes into high-profile assassinations/attempts to assassinate conducted throughout our history, to unearth the truth behind these incidents. People say good policies are in place, the real problem lies in the unwillingness or inability to implement these policies, while probes and commissions formed to investigate the incidents are often unsuccessful, with many results obfuscating the truth, so in the end nothing is achieved and speculation continues.

-- the sad fact that more incidents are being reported of crowds taking the law into their own hands and lynching or killing those who are caught robbing or who are perceived to be doing something wrong. People say while it is not a crime for a crowd to tackle thieves or other criminals when they are caught red handed, it certainly is to take their lives instead of handing them over to the relevant authorities, an act that also makes them criminals.

-- how Lahore has been termed the world’s most polluted city again - the city has been grappling with this annual occurrence for two decades - the prime culprits behind this being crop stubble burning; vehicle and industrial emissions, as well as dust, which help create the perfect mix of smog. People say air pollution has visibly negative impacts on human health, causing dangerous respiratory diseases, so the government needs to take drastic measures to curtail these controllable factors.

-- the debate on two ways to escape justice in murder cases - the accused is forgiven by the heirs, or the murderer is influential and pays compensation or uses coercion for a settlement. People say in cases where the matter is resolved through money or influence, human rights are violated, such as life of the person who was killed; liberty of the person who is forced to enter into the agreement and the dignity of those who are forced to close the case for a certain amount of money. – I.H.