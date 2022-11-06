Lifestyle medicine conference held

Islamabad : Private sector should focus on the healthy lifestyle of workers to achieve sustainable business growth, said Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The theme of the conference was ‘Science of Preventing, Arresting and Reversing Disease’, says a press conference.

He said this while speaking as guest of honour at the third International Lifestyle Medicine Conference 2022, organised by the Rifah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine.

He said that many people at workplaces normally suffer from some common diseases including sugar, high blood pressure and stress, the main cause of which is their inactive lifestyle as most of them remain sitting for hours without any physical activity. He emphasised that the employers should develop health protection, health promotion and disease prevention programmes and policies to reduce health risks and improve the quality of life of their workers that would reduce direct and indirect costs such as absenteeism and improve the productivity of workers for companies.

Hassan Muhammad Khan, chancellor, Rifah International University, Dr. Shagufta Feroz, Director Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed and many local and international speakers also addressed the medicine conference and highlighted the benefits of lifestyle medicines to lead a healthy life.