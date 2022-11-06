Fundraiser held

Islamabad : An opera performance was held here to raise money for the families badly by the recent flash floods in the country.

Noted Kosovar operatic tenor Rame Lahaj along with pianist Matteo Pais engaged the audience with his brilliant performances all through the event held by the Italian embassy in collaboration with the Serena Hotels.

Rame Lahaj has performed in prestigious opera houses around the world, including Alfredo (La Traviata), Duke of Mantua (Rigoletto), and Rodoldo (La Boheme).

He is the first artist from Kosovo, who won the most prestigious and important prize 'Operalia' in 2016 for his extraordinary performances. He was accompanied by Repetiteur, who is the artistic coordinator at Arturo Toscanini Foundation in Parma and is a vocal coach and a pianist known for his international master classes to upcoming young artists.

CEO of the Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani appreciated the generous support of Italian ambassador Andreas Ferrarese for flood relief as well as for strengthening the bonding between Pakistan and Italy through cultural exchanges.

He said cultural events brought nations closer.

"This event is the fourth fundraiser by us in collaboration with diplomatic missions. We will continue to play our due role in supporting less-privileged citizens," he said.