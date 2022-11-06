72 more test positive for dengue

Rawalpindi : As many as 72 more individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of dengue fever patients reported from the region to 9,435 on Saturday morning of which 14 patients have so far died.

The incidence of the infection is still much higher convincing health experts to believe that the seasonal close of dengue fever outbreak in the region may take another three to four weeks depending on further fall in temperature. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 35 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4,456 of which three patients have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

The burden of dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital has lessened in the last week however, still, 111 patients were admitted to the three hospitals on Saturday morning including 77 confirmed patients of the infection.

It is important that of 77 confirmed patients at the allied hospitals, 49 belong to Rawalpindi district and the others are from other districts including Islamabad. None of the patients undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another 37 patients belonging to ICT have confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from Islamabad to 4,979 of which 11 patients including eight from rural areas and three from urban areas of the federal capital have lost their lives.