Alhamra hosts painting exhibition today

LAHORE : Alhamra, The Mall set to host artist Shehla Farooq’s exhibition on Sunday (today). Her recognisable yet partly observed and partly imagined landscapes of gardens, fields, meadows, and ridges offer viewers a sense of wonder and engagement – an antidote to our media-saturated world.

Her work recalls a long line of landscape painters, both the roiling sublime of J M W Turner and John Constable, and the calm, uninhabited works of the American Luminists, yet avoids the fastidious attention to detail. Her neutral spaces, smooth brushstrokes, and muted colours instead invite the viewer’s own projections.

Surprisingly, Shehla does not always work en plein air; her labour-intensive process begins with a sketch based on a photograph that she manipulates, varying vantage points, times of day, weather conditions, and mood through her mastery of chiaroscuro, tenebrism, and lineal perspective. Her process seamlessly transfers observed reality to a two-dimensional plane, inviting the viewer to hover above the scene and embrace an out-of-body experience.

The parallel to any form of creation is perhaps Nature – the inexhaustible repository of ideas, inspiration and flights of imagination.