AMC Sports Gala concludes

LAHORE : Sports Gala of Government Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) concluded with a grand closing ceremony here on Saturday.

Students have to be normally busy in their curricular activities with extreme hard work, attention and seriousness in medical education but extra-curricular activities and sports are equally necessary for the mental and physical development of student doctors. Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar expressed these views while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala of Government Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and distribution of prizes to the students who performed best in sports events.

Chairman BoM Shahab Khawaja, Prof M Moin, Prof M Shahid, Dr Rozeena Shahadat, Dr Shazia Akbar Khan and a large number of faculty members and students were present while the medical students participated in the sports activities with great enthusiasm and discipline. Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said to keep them fresh, it is inevitable to give special attention to the education and training of the young generation and to make them all-round so that they can serve the country and the nation in the true sense. Playgrounds provide best platform to the youth and they are protected from negative activities which is very important for the formation of a healthy society, he added. Prof Al-freed said that among the students who participate in sports activities, along with taking competition from each other, the trend of healthy competition increases and their hidden abilities are also highlighted.