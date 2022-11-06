381 rescuers from pass course

LAHORE : The passing-out parade of basic rescue course, especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122), Lahore, here on Saturday.

The 381 passing-out rescuers included 81 from Balochistan, 193 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 107 from Sindh.

The KP, Sindh and Balochistan cadets were imparted four-month of emergency training according to their traits and they demonstrated their professional skills during the passing-out parade.