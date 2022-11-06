369 smoky vehicles impounded

LAHORE : The district administration impounded 369 smoke emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs8.7 million on various industrial units and vehicles for causing smog and environmental pollution during the last 15 days.
Deputy Commissioner M Ali said on Saturday that around 197 cases were registered against farmers for burning crops residue, brick kilns and industrial units, during the same period. More than 1231 industrial units, 158 brick kilns and 3783 vehicles were inspected during the smog prevention drive, he added.
