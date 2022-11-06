UET wins PEC competition

LAHORE : The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has won the recently held inaugural Punjab-wide Final-Year Projects (FYPs) competition sponsored by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).
The competition solicited projects in five engineering disciplines - Civil, Electrical, Geological, Mechanical, and Mining. As many as 35 universities from the province participated in the competition and out of several hundred submitted projects, 173 were selected for display at a local hotel. A large number of students, academics, CEOs of companies, and engineers visited the displays of student projects. A PEC committee consisting of academics and industry experts evaluated the projects. The UET student projects won first position in four out of five categories - Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Geological Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering and second position is Mining Engineering. The UET students also won second position in Civil Engineering. In the latest QS World Universities rankings, UET Lahore was ranked 324 in Engineering and Technology, jumping 52 positions from last year’s 376 rank.
