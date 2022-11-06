PTI activists continue staging protests

LAHORE : The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) continued staging protest demonstrations on the second consecutive day in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

The PTI activists staged protest demonstrations against the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Centre Point Liberty, Governor’s House, Faisal Chowk, Chungi Amarsadhu Shanghai Bridge and GT Road Shahdara. The PTI activists stopped traffic by placing containers and trucks on GT Road Shahdara More.

Similarly, the traffic on Chungi Amarsadhu Shanghai Bridge was also badly affected while the citizens fed up with the traffic jams cursed the PTI leadership for unwarranted fatigue. The protesters also staged a demonstration on Governor’s House Chowk and blocked the roads for traffic.

The protesters staged a protest demonstration on Ring Road, on which Abdullah Gull Interchange was closed. The charged mob also burnt tyres and blocked roads for all types of traffic to register their protest. Commuters moving towards Shahdara, Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig had to face traffic problems.