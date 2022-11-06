Secretaries of various depts reshuffled

LAHORE : Punjab government has reshuffled administrative officers of various departments on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by S&GAD here on Saturday, Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department against a vacant post, relieving M Usman, Special Secretary (Development & Finance), Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, of additional charge of the post.

Director General, Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, Punjab, Lahore Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, in his own pay & scale, vice Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, transferred.

Managing Director, Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) Rao Parvaiz Akhter has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Director General, Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, Punjab, Lahore, in his own pay & scale, vice Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf, transferred.