Home-based workers demand approval of law

LAHORE : Punjab Home-Based Workers (HBWs) on Saturday demanded approval of HBWs Draft Law from Punjab Assembly without further delay.

It is pertinent to mention here that HBWs Draft Law was presented before the Punjab Assembly in June 2021 but is still pending.

The workers, civil society and labour organisations met here under the aegis of HomeNet Pakistan and demanded from the Punjab Assembly to approve the HBWs Law. HomeNet Pakistan has been closely following the Labour and Human Resource Department for past many years. The recommendations and observations on the draft law were shared with departments concerned. The stakeholders held extensive discussions on the law and the recommendations will be sent to the Labour Department as soon as they are finalised.

HomeNet Pakistan is not only reviving the provincial forum but also expanding its reach to different districts by engaging more partners and members who have supported the HBWs’ movement in the decades-long struggle for home workers. Labour Department Punjab is doing a survey on home-based workers and has allocated Rs156 million for the purpose. Executive Director HomeNet Pakistan Ume Laila said, “We are hoping to have an action-based advocacy strategic plan so that in the current (uncertain situation) we can swiftly get the law approved by the assembly and keep working with the concerned departments to ensure implementation, reaching out, capacitating HBWs in 36 districts.