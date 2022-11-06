Hamza blasts PTI’s campaign against institutions

LAHORE : Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership for running a campaign against defense institutions under the guise of protest.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamza warned that PTI leadership and former PM Imran Khan must refrain from making the masses turned against their own defense institutions and push the country into a civil war; otherwise, the history would never forgive them.

He lamented that PTI leadership is poisoning the minds of innocent people with hatred against their own institutions. He warned that PTI is carrying out a heinous conspiracy that put the national security and defense at the stake only for the lust of power.

He asked what goals PTI leadership want to achieve by setting arson and destroying public and private properties. Hamza expressed sorrow that violent PTI workers burnt several motorcycles of poor people, and destroyed the shops of middle class shopkeepers, depriving them of source of livelihood. He demanded a high-level investigation into the incompetence and security lapses of the Punjab government in controlling the violent PTI protestors from damaging the public and private properties.

He also demanded a high-level thorough investigation into the whole incident of firing on Imran Khan’s container to find out who is benefiting the most from it.