Child migrants need safe port as tensions rise

Ag AFP

ROME: Children rescued in the Mediterranean must be allowed to disembark in a safe port, charities said on Saturday, as a stand-off with Italy over migrant arrivals intensified.

There are four humanitarian ships carrying rescued migrants currently requesting permission to dock safely in Italy as conditions at sea worsen in bad weather.

“We have a lot of babies on board, as well as women with children. We urgently need to be assigned a port,” Hermione Poschmann from German charity Mission Lifeline, which runs the Rise Above rescue vessel, told AFP.

Italy´s new far-right government, which was sworn in last month, has vowed to crack down on boat migrants fleeing North Africa for Europe.

The German vessel Rise Above, which rescued 95 people in three operations Thursday, is carrying 42 minors including eight babies, the smallest of which are just seven and 10-months old.

“The situation will continue to worsen due to the enormous psychological strain on the people on board,” mission head Clemens Ledwa said.

Between them the four vessels -- the Rise Above, Humanity 1, Ocean Viking and Geo Barents -- are carrying over 1,000 people saved in the Mediterranean.

Italy said Friday it would allow Humanity 1, run by German charity SOS Humanity and carrying 179 migrants, into its national waters so that Italian authorities could carry out medical checks.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy would take in minors and women who were pregnant or who had young children, but the ship would then have to “remove” the remaining migrants from Italian territorial waters.

But Lukas Kaldenhoff from SOS Humanity said the charity had received “no communication whatsoever from the Italian authorities” about health checks, nor had it been assigned a port.

The Humanity 1 entered Italian waters overnight to seek shelter.

“Over 100 of the 179 people on board are minors, including a seven-month old baby”, Kaldenhoff told AFP.

Mirka Schafer, the charity´s advocacy officer, said in a statement that the government´s decision to only take some people was “undoubtedly illegal”.

“The survivors fled Libya, where they were exposed to human rights violations such as torture. As refugees, they are clearly in a vulnerable state, some of them visibly traumatised.