Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

MOSCOW: A fire on Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported.

The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a “flare gun” on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.

State television showed images of the bar -- called “Poligon” and housed in a single-storey logistical centre -- engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2:00 am local time and was put out at around 7:30 am.

Governor Sergei Sitnikov earlier said 13 people were killed, but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were found.

“Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15,” the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement sources as saying.