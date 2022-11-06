Florida bans gender treatments for minors

Ag AFP

MIAMI: Florida´s medical boards on Saturday voted for a rule that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment or surgeries to patients under the age of 18, media reports said.

The measure, which will take effect after a three-week period for public comment, will prevent doctors in the southern state from performing sex-reassignment surgeries on minors or prescribing them drugs, including puberty blockers, as part of a course of gender transition, the New York Times reported.

The decision by Florida´s boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine will not apply to patients who have already started one of those treatments.

The board of medicine´s 14 members were appointed by Republican state Governor Ron DeSantis, who in March signed a law prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school classrooms.