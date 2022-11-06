Scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON: At least one person was killed and multiple others were missing after powerful tornadoes hit the southern US states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials and media reports said.

Storms roared through McCurtain County in the southeastern part of Oklahoma on Friday, leaving one person dead and others missing, US media reported, citing local emergency officials.

The McCurtain Memorial Hospital described the damaged caused by the tornadoes.

“We have had reports of fatalities as a result of these storms. We´ve (seen) injuries as a result,” the clinic said in a Facebook post Friday evening. “We´ve (seen) partial and total destruction but God was with us.”

In northern Texas near the border with Oklahoma, about 50 homes were damaged or destroyed, the Lamar County Sheriff´s Office said after a tornado touched down Friday afternoon.

“There have been 10 persons treated at the Paris Regional Medical Center, two critical, but stable,” it said in a statement on Facebook. “There are no fatalities at this time.”