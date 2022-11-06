Sindh thrash Southern Punjab in QEA

LAHORE: Sindh dumped Southern Punjab by a big margin of 202 runs to a consolidated performance by their bowlers at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Southern Punjab were set 346 to win on the final day of the seventh round but could manage only 143 as they were bowled out in 40.3 overs.

Muhammad Umar picked up three wickets for 41. Ghulam Mudassar, Asif Mehmood and Abrar Ahmed equally shared six wickets, while the other batter (Azam Khan) was run out.

Usman Salahuddin, who scored two centuries in the last match, put the innings top score of 47. He hit seven fours in 67 balls.

The other two matches ended in draws as no play was possible at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium due to heavy rain and bad light, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the third innings of the match, were 120 for one when play came to an end.

Central Punjab made 471 in 128.2 overs after beginning the day at 418 for seven.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Waqar Ahmed and Israrullah scored half-centuries. Waqar made 60 not out off 80 (11 fours and a six) and Israrullah made an unbeaten 83-ball 57 (six fours and two sixes).

Scores in brief:

Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 202 runs at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Sindh 210 all out, 69.1 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 56, Muhammad Umar 39, Fawad Alam 27, Abrar Ahmed 26, Saud Shakeel 23; Mohammad Abbas 5-50) and 337 all out, 107.2 overs (Khurram Manzoor 121, Saad Khan 70, Muhammad Umar 29, Asif Mehmood 24, Saud Shakeel 21; Mohammad Ilyas 3-57, Salman Ali Agha 2-31, Mohammad Abbas 2-54).

Southern Punjab 202 all out, 59.5 overs (Sharoon Siraj 35, Salman Ali Agha 231, Mohammad Ilyas 25, Azam Khan 24, Hasan Ali 21; Abrar Ahmed 6-61. Muhammad Umar 2-40, Ghulam Mudassar 2-52) and 143 all out, 40.3 overs (Usman Salahuddin 47, Salman Ali Agha 20; Muhammad Umar 3-41, Abrar Ahmed 2-19, Ghulam Mudassar 2-26, Asif Mehmood 2-38.