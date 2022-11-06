Hafeez leaves Qalandars ahead of PSL 8

LAHORE: Pakistan former captain Mohammad Hafeez announced the end of his four years journey with the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars.
Hafeez shared that he will not be representing the Qalandars in the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL. “My journey comes to an end with [Lahore Qalandars] here,” wrote Hafeez.
“Thanks for the amazing last 4 years of learning & success. I will always cherish the amazing memories of working together,” Hafeez wrote.
