Tayyab Ikram elected as FIH President

KARACHI: Tayyab Ikram – former Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation – was elected as the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) during the 48th Congress.

As per details the General Assembly of the FIH was held online. Belgian Marc Coudron contested against Dato Tayyab Ikram for the position of FIH Presidency. The position became vacant following the resignation of Dr Narinder Batra on 18 July 2022.

48th FIH Congress was attended by all member National Association. Apart from the Presidential elections, the elections on 5 Executive Board positions were also held. Out of 133 voting eligible National Federations, 129 National Associations voted for the elections.

By a majority of 79 to 47, Tayyab Ikram won the election becoming President of FIH.