Formation of PSB's Election Commission delayed again

ISLAMABAD: The establishment of the Election Commission to conduct federations’ elections has again been delayed due to the sudden demise of Balakh Sher Mazari, the Mazari clan head forced the postponement of the newly-formed Pakistan Sports Board Governing Board's first meeting which was scheduled for Monday.

Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari had to rush to his native town Kashmor and had postponed the Board meeting which is now likely to be held within the next couple of weeks

Item No 9 of the PSB Board meeting agenda relates to the establishment of the Election Commission, approval of terms and conditions, and naming its chairman and members.

The government plans to conduct sports federations elections through the election commission and has already communicated to all the federations not to go ahead with the elections process which will be conducted by Election Commission once it gets approval from the Board.

Only a handful of federations (around eight to ten) have so far responded to the PSB's desire of holding the elections through the Election Commission while the rest of around 28 federations have already communicated through different correspondence that these would only follow international federations rules in conducting the elections. These federations' election rules have clearly shown their no-confidence in the government's plans to conduct elections through the election commission.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has also demanded that such an attempt would be against the laid down international norms as every federation affiliated with the international body is bound to follow rules set forth by that body.