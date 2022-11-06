‘Netherland game crucial for us today’

ADELAIDE: Wayne Parnell on Saturday said South Africa’s “world-class” fast bowlers have avoided social media to form a strong bond as the team looks to go the distance at the Twenty20 World Cup.
“It’s a crucial game for us tomorrow,” Parnell, who called it a virtual quarter-final, told reporters.
The Proteas need a win in their final Super 12 match against the Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday to confirm their spot in the semi-finals from Group 2.
South Africa, who lost their previous match to Pakistan after putting them in trouble at 43-4, have depended on their quicks to rattle opposition teams.
Parnell, 33, said the key to success for the pace pack has been sticking together and discussing the game.
“Just try and spend time together, talk about cricket. That is something that kind of has been lost in social media and phones,” the left-arm quick said.
“After games you pick up your phones, you are on WhatsApp, social media, so we spoke about it in India in June, just to actually have moments when we talk about cricket.” The team’s opening match was a washout before they hammered Bangladesh and beat India to brighten their semi-final hopes.
“They are a quality side, they have shown that they can play good cricket, and hopefully it’s only in patches. If we bring our ‘A’ game I reckon we should have enough.”
Table-toppers India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – all three to play their matches on the same day – are in the race for a final-four place alongside South Africa.
