No favourites in ‘good to watch’ World Cup: Taylor

ADELAIDE: Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says there are no clear favourites till now in a wide open Twenty20 World Cup as conditions in Australia have kept a level playing field.

Defending champions Australia bowed out of the tournament after England’s win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, a result that made the Three Lions enter the semi-finals alongside New Zealand in Group 1.

Less fancied teams had their moments in a cup of upsets from Namibia shocking Asian champions Sri Lanka in the opener to Ireland knocking out two-time champions West Indies in round one.

England suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in a rain-affected Super 12 match and Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in a last-ball thriller at Perth.

“New Zealand, South Africa and Australia were the teams struggling the most with their form leading up to it and here we are talking about South Africa and New Zealand making the semi-finals,” Taylor told AFP.

“It’s about the day really and that’s what I have enjoyed about this World Cup. The team that performs on the day are having a big impact, a few of these upsets and stuff like that.”

India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh jostle for two semi-final berths from Group 2 on Sunday.

From the wet weather in Melbourne, which witnessed three of the four washouts, to windy and bouncy Perth and the cool Adelaide, the pitches in Australia have offered a large range.

Last year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates favoured the team chasing as 12 of 13 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium were won by the side bowling first.

“If you look at the UAE leg, the toss played a big part but here, playing at so many different venues and to adapt, it’s been good to watch,” said Ross, who retired from international cricket in April.

New Zealand, who lost the final to Australia in Dubai, were the first team to reach the final four with skipper Kane Williamson finding form in his team’s last Super 12 match against Ireland.