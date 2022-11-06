Pakistan likely to go unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are likely to go unchanged in their last World Cup T20 pool match against Bangladesh in Adelaide Sunday.

The team that was selected during a winning cause against South Africa in Sydney will be retained (barring last-minute injury).

Pakistan's progress to the semis largely depends on the result of the South Africa vs The Netherlands and India vs Zimbabwe matches also scheduled for Sunday.

A victory by The Netherlands against South Africa will straightaway Pakistan in the semis (provided Pakistan achieve victory against Bangladesh) while a victory by the African nation would mean they are through to the semis.

If Zimbabwe go on to upset India, the semis spot will be decided on run rate as in that case both Pakistan and India will have six points each. Straight wins by India and South Africa on Sunday will put curtains on Pakistan's chances.

Pakistan’s likely team against Bangladesh: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

9:00 am PST