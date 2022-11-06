Fesco officials warned of action over failure to solve public complaints

FAISALABAD: All possible measures will be adopted for the welfare and provision of quality services to the Fesco consumers, said Fesco Board of Directors (BODs) Chairman Malik Muhammad Tahsin Awan.

He was addressing staff of Fesco Bandala Sub-Division. He warned that strict action would be initiated against the officers and officials, who failed to solve the customers’ complaints immediately. He said that registration of consumers’ complaints should be ensured on daily basis with accurate data and time and electricity related complaints should be attended immediately and feedback should be taken from the consumers through phone after solving their complaints. He also checked the complaint register and different sections of the subdivision. He directed the staff to use complete T&P and other safety gadgets while working on electricity lines. Meanwhile, Fesco Chak Jhumra Division XEN Faisal Shafi Rana briefed Fesco BoDs Chairman Malik Muhammad Tahsin Awan about the performance of the staff, the nature of complaints filed on daily basis and the procedure for their solution.

DC CHAIRS MEETING: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh presided over a meeting of heads of different government departments here. Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Muhammad Usman presented a comparative review of the prices of various essential items. He said that the price of green chilli had decreased by Rs 25 as compared to the previous day while the price of Chinese ginger had also decreased by Rs 20. He said that the price of banana had decreased by Rs 4 per dozen. The current market price of tomato, apple, ginger, onion and garlic and their comparison with other districts of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh was also presented. The Deputy Director Agriculture presented a report on the implementation of the availability and prices of fertilizers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were also present. The deputy commissioner was told that the price of potato, banana, chicken and green chillies in Faisalabad district were lower than other districts. The deputy commissioner ordered to implement the price control mechanism in the district in accordance with the vision of the government and the price control magistrates should remain present in markets and bazaars for availability of essential items according to the price lists. He said that the DC monitoring squad was also active in the field and on the identification of the squad immediate action should be taken if the price list was not displayed. Emphasising the need to keep medical emergency services in hospitals active, he asked that all district officers complete their assigned tasks on daily basis and presented the performance report in the daily meeting for review. He said that providing relief to the citizens was a mission of the district administration and no obstacle would be tolerated in its fulfillment.