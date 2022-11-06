DC for speedy completion of projects

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Amar Shahzad on Saturday ordered to complete Shadman to Bhimber Nullah sewerage line project immediately by using quality construction material for public convenience. “Sewerage line will be laid from Shadman to Bhimber Nullah and Ramtalai Chowk to Kalra Drain costing Rs 1 billion. Disposal stations for Shadman at Jamia School and Ramtalai Sewerage Line will be constructed at Harianwala Chowk,” he said.
