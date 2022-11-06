Candidates protest against ETEA test cancellation

PESHAWAR: Candidates on Saturday staged a protest outside a centre of the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) over the sudden cancellation of a test by the ETEA authorities. Speaking to journalists, hundreds of the candidates blocked the GT Road near Hashtnagari, causing hardship for the people. The demonstrators chanted slogans against ETEA for postponing the test without informing them about it. The candidates from far-fledged areas came to Peshawar to take the test but all of a sudden they came to know that the test had been postponed.