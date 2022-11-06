Committee formed for functionality of merged schools for girls

LAKKI MARWAT: District Education Officer Farzana Sardar has constituted a committee to submit recommendations for the functionality of merged girls’ schools in the district.

An official said on Saturday that after assuming charge of office last month, Farzana received a detailed briefing from her subordinates about various issues relating to girls’ education in the southern district. “One of the major issues was of merged schools as her predecessor had combined several girls schools with other functional institutions due to thin enrolment,” he maintained.

He said that the district education officer took notice of the matter and directed the quarters concerned to take immediate steps for the functionality of merged schools.

The official said that the functionality of merged schools would enable residents of remote rural areas to send their girls to the schools located near their homes.

The DEO has also formed a committee tasking it to submit a comprehensive report with clear recommendations about the functionality of merged schools.

Also, the offices of female sub-divisional education officers of Ghaznikhel and tribal subdivision Betanni have been shifted to the respective localities, which would facilitate local people, especially female teachers, to get their routine work done quickly and without facing any difficulty.

The official said that the SDEOs would ensure local community access to available resources so that the goal of promoting girls’ education in the district could be achieved with their support.