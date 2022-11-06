Three killed, 11 injured in Hazara Expressway accident

MANSEHRA: A woman and two children were killed and 11 other persons sustained injuries when two passenger vans collided on Hazara Expressway near Battal area here on Saturday. A van was on its way to Battagram from Mansehra when it collided with an upcoming vehicle while overtaking a truck as a result of which three people were killed and 11 sustained critical injuries.

“Three persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in the accident and the latter were shifted to the hospitals,” Amir Khadim, a Rescue 1122 official, told reporters. “We have shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom three of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad,” Khadim added.

He said that Nagina Bibi and a four-month-old child, Gul Mohammad, died instantly on the spot while another child, whose identity was yet to be established, died on the way to the hospital. “The locals also extended all possible help and we shifted the injured to the health facilities through our ambulances,” Khadim said. Anwar Khan, the SHO Battal Police Station, told reporters that his team also rushed to the spot and completed the medico-legal formalities there.

As many as 40 people, who had sustained injuries in accidents that happened in parts of the district, were shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching hospital during the last four days. The health officials in the Emergency Department told reporters that because of rash driving the rate of accidents has jumped significantly in the district.