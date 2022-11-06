Burns Garden residents resent charged parking outside their homes

Residents of District South’s Burns Garden have complained that the mechanism for charged parking of vehicles in the nearby People’s Square has been unduly extended to their area to their sheer disadvantage.

The people living in apartments in Burns Garden said they had been parking their vehicles outside their buildings for a long period without any restrictions like residents of any other residential locality in the city. Some uniformed personnel, who belong to People’s Square, suddenly appeared in their neighbourhood on November 1 and started asking them to pay fees for parking their vehicles.

The personnel asked them to pay Rs30 for motorcycle parking and Rs80 for car, adding that the parking ticket came with a warning on it that if the vehicle was removed within 15 hours of parking, Rs400 would be charged as extra parking hours’ fee. On top of it, they had been asked to pay a monthly fee of Rs5,000 for car parking and Rs2,000 for motorcycle parking. The uniformed personnel said that they had been authorised by the area district municipal cooperation to initiate the charged parking regime in the area.

The residents had sent applications to the Karachi administrator, deputy commissioner of District South, assistant commissioner Aram Bagh, Karachi’s municipal commissioner, administrator DMC South, director charged parking DMC south, and incharge official of the Sindh Rangers in the area, requesting the officials to order the immediate withdrawal of the charged parking regime from outside their buildings.