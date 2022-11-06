Tessori vows to approach every stakeholder for Karachi’s progress

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he is going to approach every stakeholder in Karachi to get his advice and cooperation to make the provincial capital the “City of lights” again.

He stated this on Saturday as he visited Darul Uloom Naeemia, where he met renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The governor said that he would visit every concerned person in the province for getting his cooperation for the progress and development of Sindh. He said every resident of Karachi owned the provincial capital, but collective efforts by the stakeholders were required to ensure its progress.

Tessori said he had come to the Darul Uloom to seek guidance from Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, as everyone knew well about his exceptional religious services.

He said Mufti Rehman had always strived hard for religious and sectarian harmony in the country.

The governor was of the opinion that the Ulema could play an important role to promote cohesion among different communities in society.

Mufti Rehman expressed best wishes for the success of Tessori as the new governor of the province. The meeting between the two considered the overall political and economic situation of the country and issues related to the development of Karachi.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, Tessori had said that it was imperative to resolve the basic civic problems of Karachi to ensure the economic development and progress of Pakistan.