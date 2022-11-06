Jewellery, cash looted from shop

Four robbers looted gold jewellery and cash worth millions of rupees from a shop at gunpoint on Tariq Road on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed the robbers looting the shop within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.

Police said the robbery took place when two robbers entered the shop, followed by two armed accomplices after a moment. They stole 180 grams of gold jewellery worth more than Rs20 million, Rs200,000 and the mobile phones of people present there, and fled from there.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of the shop owner, Khalid, and started an investigation.