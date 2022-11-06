Shopkeeper foils robbery, shoots suspect dead

A shopkeeper at a milk shop killed a suspected robber in a bid to foil a robbery in Gulshan-e-Jamal on Saturday.

According to the Sharea Faisal police, armed suspects entered Ahmad Milk Shop and started looting cash from the cash counter at gunpoint. The robbers opened fire on him when he offered resistance; however, the shopkeeper managed to snatch the weapon from one of the robbers and opened fire on them, killing one of the two on the spot, while his companion managed to escape the scene.

The body of the robber, Sohail Roshan, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medic-legal formalities. The police seized the weapon and a motorcycle.

Two ‘robbers’ held

The Korangi Industrial Area Police arrested two suspects in an injured condition after an exchange of fire on Korangi Causeway.

Two .30bore pistols, a motorcycle, stolen mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the possession of the suspects. The injured robbers, Daniyal and Nadeem, were taken to the hospital and their criminal record was being obtained.

‘Mugger’ arrested

Police arrested another suspect for being involved in the mugging case during which the SHO of the Sir Syed police station, namely Shahid Taj, was injured in North Karachi.

The suspect was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off about the presence of the operatives of the most-wanted dacoit group, namely Swati gang, in the Abidabad graveyard area.

While the suspects saw the police team coming close to them, they opened fire on them. In the retaliatory fire by police, one suspect was injured and arrested, while the other managed to escape. The injured suspect, Akhtar, was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. According to police, a 30-bore pistol and ammunition were found on him.

Truck driver killed

A truck driver was killed for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Shah Latif on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was identified as Bahadur Khan, son of Fazal Raheem. The incident took place when Khan refused to give away his valuables to the robbers.

Following the incident, residents of the area staged a protest on National Highway, brining vehicular traffic to a halt. They expressed their anger and said the Karachi police had failed to curb the menace of street crime in the city. Due to the protest, a long queue of vehicles formed on the highway and traffic in the city was badly affected.

Separately, a man was injured in the firing incident in Malir’s Memon Goth. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. The injured person was identified as 24-year-old Shakir, son of Aslam. According to the police, the incident took place due to a personal enmity.