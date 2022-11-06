High court dismisses convict’s plea in wife murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the appeal of a convict against his life imprisonment sentence in the case of the murder of his wife.

Jamshed Masih was sentenced to serve life in jail by the Additional District & Sessions Court (East) for murdering his wife Sumaira on November 7, 2015.

According to the prosecution, the appellant killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, and was later apprehended by the people in their neighbourhood, along with the murder weapon.

The appellant’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in the case by his brother-in-law Zubair. He said that none of the witnesses who allegedly caught the appellant were examined by the trial court. He requested that the high court acquit him of the charges because the case lacked eyewitnesses.

The additional prosecutor general said that strong circumstantial evidence was available to convict the appellant in the offence. He said the appellant could not even get his own sister or mother to come and testify in his favour, while all the circumstantial evidence points towards the appellant’s guilt.

After perusing the evidence and hearing the counsels’ arguments, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Omar Sial said that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to show the appellant’s connection to his wife’s murder, as she was killed in her room and the appellant failed to provide any cogent or plausible explanation for the killing.

The court said that the timing of the incident and the arrest of the appellant as well as the statements of the witnesses were recorded on the same day, so it is clear that all the steps were taken with reasonable promptness and there was no time for deliberation or manipulation.

The bench said that the trial court had comprehensively evaluated each part of the material evidence, so there seems no reason to interfere with the judgment of the trial court. The SHC then dismissed the appeal, thus upholding the life sentence of the convict.

SHO granted bail

The SHC has granted bail to the suspended station house officer (SHO) of the Orangi Town police station in the case of Arsalan Mehsud’s fake encounter.

SHO Azam Gopang, along with police constable Tauheed and his friend Umair, was booked for killing the teenage student, son of a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a fake shootout on December 6, 2021, in the Orangi Town neighbourhood.

According to the prosecution, complainant Badshah Khan said his nephew Mehsud and his friend had been wounded by shooting, while Mehsud later succumbed to his injuries. He claimed that PC Tauheed and his friend Umair had fired on the teenagers on the instructions of SHO Gopang.

The applicant’s counsel said his client Gopang was falsely implicated in the case because the complainant had not revealed who had told him about the incident.

After hearing the case, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Omar Sial said that it is also an admitted position that at best, the applicant has been assigned the role of instigating the two shooters, but the shooters themselves deny the applicant had anything to do with the incident.

The court said that whether the applicant was even present on the scene of the incident was not clear, while the question if the shooters acted on instructions and the applicant shared a common intention with the shooters can only be decided after the relevant evidence.

The bench said that at the moment, the evidence is certainly not sufficient enough, upon a tentative assessment, to establish the applicant’s role in the offence, so the case against the applicant needs further inquiry. The SHC granted the applicant bail with a surety of Rs200,000.