Sindh announces head money for seven most wanted car thieves

The Sindh government has fixed head money for seven most dangerous fugitives and wanted car thieves.

The suspects are said to have been involved in several cases of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi Police.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, Ghulam alias Sain Bhiyo, son of Muhammad Hussain Bhiyo, is involved in fifty-two theft cases and his head money has been set at Rs10 million, followed by Kashif Abaro alias Anwar Ali, son of Dilshad Ahmad, who is involved in 41 cases and Rs10 million have been announced for his capture.

Akbar Ali Bhiyo, son of Haji Ahmed, who is involved in 22 cases, and his head money has been set at Rs10 million. The head money for Nazir Ahmed Bhiyo, son of Abdul Razzaq Bhiyo, involved in 22 cases, is also Rs10 million.

The head money for Mujahid Jamali Mirani alias Commando, son of Jamal Deen, involved in 21 cases, has been set at Rs5 million, followed by Muhammad Khan Mallah, so Muhammad Mullah, involved in 14 cases, whose head money has been set at Rs3 million. The head money for Mumtaz Ali Bhiyo, son of Sajawal Khan, involved in 13 cases, is Rs3 million.

Earlier in January, AVLC chief Bashir Brohi had asked the Sindh government to fix head money for these seven most dangerous fugitives and wanted car thieves. The department had also issued pictures of the suspects.

In the letter written by Senior Superintendent of Police Bashir Brohi to the Sindh IGP, it was requested that the total value of the head money for nine suspects be fixed at Rs64 million.