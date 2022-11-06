The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a play by Dario Fo in which a burglar discovered by the flat’s owner is forced to pretend the owner’s mistress is his wife when the owner’s wife arrives home, but to add to this confusion, the burglar’s own wife then arrives on the scene. ‘The Virtuous Burglar’ will be performed at 7:30pm from November 11 to November 13 at the ACP’s Auditorium II. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.

PROD-UCT-II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition that brings architects and designers together on a concept by Arshad Faruqui. Titled ‘PROD-UCT-II’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Voice of Movement

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Saeed Kureshi. Titled ‘Voice of Movement’, the show will run at the gallery until November 7. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Two-person show

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hamra Abbas and Mohammad Ali Talpur. The two-person show will run at the gallery until November 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.