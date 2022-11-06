 
close
Sunday November 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

November 06, 2022

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.

Comments