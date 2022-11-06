Tribute paid to Hurriyat leader Maulana Abbas Ansari

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan and the Arts Council Karachi jointly organised a condolence reference in memory of a freedom fighter of Indian-held Kashmir, Maulana Abbas Ansari.

Leaders of various political and religious parties and civil society members attended and addressed the conference.

Addressing the conference, the speakers paid tribute to the former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and pioneer of Kashmir’s freedom struggle, Maulana Abbas Ansari, for his tireless work and heroic struggle for the freedom of Kashmir.

Sajjad Ansari, son of Maulana Abbas Ansari, also addressed the participants of the conference by telephone from Srinagar.

The speakers said the issue of Kashmir had entered a new historic point where the Kashmiri people were facing India’s aggression and brutality on the one hand, while on the other hand they were facing new conspiracies from the world imperialist forces.

They said the United States and the United Kingdom, which were the root cause of the political and military problems around the world, were trying to mediate on the Kashmir issue today, with the aim of sabotaging the Kashmir cause.

The speakers said the US had already failed in its efforts to end the Palestinian cause through black deeds like “the Deal of the Century and the Abrahamic Accords”. They said that the people of Pakistan, political leadership and civil society would not allow the “black plans made by America to succeed in Kashmir”.

The speakers said the fate of Kashmir had to be decided by the Kashmiri people, and it was up to them whether they would join Pakistan or become an independent territory. No power in the world had any right to decide the fate of Kashmir, they remarked.

They added that the issue of Palestine was also in the hands of the Palestinian people, but no country in the world, including the US, had the right to take any decision related to Palestine that did not reflect the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They paid tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of Maulana Abbas Ansari, Syed Ali Geelani Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders and said the people of Pakistan would always remember the history-making Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and keep the future generations familiar with them.

The speakers included Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, former members of the Sindh Assembly; Mahfouz Yar Khan; Major (retd) Qamar Abbas; President Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Sindh Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asrar Abbasi, Kashmiri leader Bashir Saduzai, Hafiz Amjad; renowned jurist Haider Imam; Syed Shahid Hussain, father of Major Adeel Shaheed; Allama Waheed Younis of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan; Allama Qari Idris; Hindu community leader Manoj Chauhan; TV anchor Owais Rabbani, Nazia Ali; Human Rights Council President Jamshed Hussain; women social leaders Rehana Aziz and Nasreen Memon, Dua; Foundation President Dua Zubair; Kashmiri leader Abbas Kashmiri; Farhan Ali Advocate; Zahid Hussain Advocate; Shahida Ali; and Nabil Hussain.