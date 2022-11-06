Woman, daughter killed, 10 others injured in gas explosion

A woman and her teenage daughter lost their lives and 10 other people suffered serious burns in a gas explosion in a residential apartment in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Saturday night.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, as well as rescuers from welfare organisations, reached the property located near a bakery in Block 12 and participated in the rescue work.

The explosion was so powerful that the walls of the house collapsed from its impact. Some injured persons became trapped under the debris and were retrieved by the rescuers.

The casualties were taken to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where 40-year-old Sana, wife of Bashir Ahmed, who had suffered 90 per cent burns, and her 18-year-old daughter Alishba, who had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, died. The injured persons were identified as five-year-old Zoyan, Abdullah, 10, Ramsha, 25, Gul Zaib, 38, Alyan, 2, Kamran Khalid, 34, Sabiha, 2, Urooj Bashir, 20, Sajida, 45, and Noreen, 29.

Experts from the bomb deposal squad also called in to determine the nature of the explosion. According to the squad’s initial report, the blast occurred due to the accumulation of gas. According to District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi, a flat also caught fire due to the explosion.

Woman commits suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the Pirabad area.

Responding to phone calls, police and rescuers arrived at the house located in New Mianwali Colony and took the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 40-year-old Bushra Bibi, wife of Obaidullah. The police learnt through the initial investigation that the woman was mentally patient and she committed suicide by shooting herself on the forehead with a pistol.

They said the incident was being investigated from various angles.