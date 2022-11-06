PPP senator flays President Alvi’s ‘biased role’

PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday criticised President Dr Arif Alvi for “being biased towards one party”.
Talking to media at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) in Karachi, he said the position of the state’s head doesn’t allow him to be prejudiced in favour of one party.
“Other institutions won’t accept the incumbent president’s mediation because his role has been biased,” Rabbani said, suggesting a grand national dialogue of political parties and stakeholders to resolve the current crisis.
He said every institution would have to work within their constitutional limits. He added that the country could be taken forward through understanding and dialogue and it could not afford a bloody revolution.
The senator said the general elections would take place in time and in accordance with the constitution.
To a question about former prime minister Imran Khan’s criticism of state institutions, he said the unnecessary criticism of institutions was uncalled for.
