Revolution may be starting but can’t be led by petty bourgeois, says Rabbani

Speaking at the launch of former diplomat and cabinet secretary Dr Masuma Hassan’s memoir titled ‘Pakistan in an Age of Turbulence’, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said on Saturday that the book had come at a time when Pakistan was witnessing greater turbulence.

“Today, there is a talk of peaceful and bloody revolution. What little I have read of history tells us that democratic revolutions are not bloody revolutions. Bloody revolution comes when economic deprivation of people reaches a peak and when people are rendered hand to mouth. That revolution may be starting but can never end up being led by petty bourgeois,” he remarked, without naming former prime minister Imran Khan, who had recently said that there were only two options left with the public – a bloody or a peaceful revolution.

The event was held at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA).

Rabbani lamented, “The state, as per a policy, has done away with the culture of reading and the culture of academic freedom for the simple reason that questions may not be asked and that prototype citizens may be produced.”

He said the memories the author of the book had been able to put together were so vivid that one felt reliving them. “At one point in time I find myself in Panipat and feel as if I am living there. After a short time, I find myself walking around in Hyderabad and feel as if my presence is very much there. Then I find myself through the rigorous of Partition,” he said. “When she goes on to describe Karachi, a lot of old memories rekindle in my brain, trams, the narrow lanes of Bohra Bazaar, and pickle shops.”

Apart from that, Rabbani said the book walks us through the period when the late Mazdoor Kissan Party president Fatehyab Ali Khan was a youngster and a student, who struggled for the redressal of students’ issues and how he was interned and expelled from Karachi.

The senator said it was unfortunate that student unions that were banned in dictator Ziaul Haq’s regime remained banned despite the fact that many democratic governments had come and gone.

Rabbani pointed out that after the fall of Ayub Khan, the military establishment set down to rethink the factors that brought down such a powerful government.

“Three things find mention in the book,” he said. “One was student unions as they found that the students led movements in the 50s and then in the 60s and were in the vanguard of the democratic struggle against dictator Ayub Khan. In order to start the culmination of the democratic process, it was essential to ban the unions.”

“Another thing they found was a counter narrative being built in coffee houses of Karachi and Lahore. Therefore, through a deliberate design in Zia’s regime, the culture of coffee houses was also done away with so that no narrative to counter that of state comes to forth.”

“Lastly, they thought it essential to penetrate and brought to naught labour unions that played a tremendous role in democratic structure.”

Rabbani was of the view that our historians have failed to write the history of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), which is “replete with state aggression and state subjugation”.

He said the book also gives a vivid description of the hounding of political leaders and workers and how they and foot soldiers, as mentioned in the book, were taken to torture cells, Lahore fort and Attock Qila and tortured and flagged.

“This is the history that the state doesn’t want to be recorded. Unfortunately, that has not been recorded except for an attempt being made through this book today,” he said, adding that we see a sea change when the MRD is juxtaposed with what we see today.

“During the MRD, there was politics of ideology, tolerance and respect no matter how divergent your views may be from others, but now you have intolerance and disrespect,” the PPP senator regretted. “The movement was aimed to confine the establishment to its constitutional role. I am not singling out any particular political party, but all of the parties, including my own party, look up to the establishment in one manner or another to come to power.”

“During the MRD, there was a monopoly of the establishment, but what we are witnessing today is the creeping dominance of the establishment in each and every sphere of life.”

Dr Masuma Hassan said that it took her five years to research and write this book. When she sent a manuscript of her book to the publisher it was titled “the times in which I lived,” she recalled. However, she added, the publisher, on reading it, found so much turmoil in her life and the country that it changed the title to “Pakistan in an Age of Turmoil”.

She said her memoir was largely but not entirely about the political commitment and struggle of her husband Fatehyab Ali Khan.

Journalist Zubeida Mustafa and prominent lawyer Shahab Sarki also spoke on the occasion.