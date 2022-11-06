Italy raises public deficit forecast

Milan: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni raised next year´s public deficit forecast in order to pour money into measures to support families and businesses, a government source said.

Like other countries in Europe, Italians will face a tough winter with rising interest rates, soaring inflation and higher energy prices.

Meloni, who came to power last month, pledged during the election campaign to control expenditure in country long plagued by low growth and huge debt.

On Friday, after a cabient meeting, the government agreed to increase the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP, a source told AFP.

It is above the 3.4 percent forecast by her predecessor Mario Draghi in September, but in line with what Italian media had reported she would do.

This means an extra 21 billion euros, according to an economics roadmap adopted by the cabinet Friday evening. Meloni´s government also raised the forecast for economic growth this year to 3.7 percent, up from Draghi´s prediction of 3.3 percent.

It comes after Italy posted better-than-expected quarterly growth on Monday.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has kept Draghi´s forecast of 0.6 percent growth in 2023.

But the International Monetary Fund believes Italy will not be able to avoid a recession next year, warning GDP will fall 0.2 percent in 2023.

Meloni was in Brussels this week for talks with European Union chiefs, where she struck a conciliatory tone.

The meetings were also an opportunity to discuss rising energy costs and the draft 2023 budget that the new Italian government must complete and send to Brussels before the end of the month.