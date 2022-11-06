Gold drops Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs300 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs151,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs257 to Rs129,630.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $31 to $1,681 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs1,610 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.18 to Rs1,380.31.
Milan: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni raised next year´s public deficit forecast in order to pour money into...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority hosted a webinar on role of computer emergency response...
New York: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a $2.69 billion third-quarter loss as rising...
LAHORE: We are desperately looking for funds from our friends to keep our economy afloat. We have apparently not...
MUMBAI: State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, expects credit growth to remain in double-digits while it...
KARACHI: Experts called for accelerating large scale renewable energy procurement to avoid electricity crises in...
Comments