Trust building a must

LAHORE: We are desperately looking for funds from our friends to keep our economy afloat. We have apparently not achieved much success that is depicted in the performance of the rupee and capital market.

Whenever our prime minister goes on an official visit to important destinations, hopes are raised that he will come back with loads of dollars. Then it does not happen.

Still officials claim that a lot of funds have been promised that would materialise in due course. It has now become a tradition that our leaders after foreign tours announce promises given by the hosts, which are not mentioned in the joint communique issued at the conclusion of that visit.

Our foreign exchange reserves have regularly gone down except for a brief period when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $1.2 billion and now after Asian Development Bank gave $1.5 billion.

These small amounts do not cover the monthly foreign exchange we need for our truncated imports.

Now Ishaq Dar has announced that China would roll over $8.2 billion loans and Saudi Arabia has also promised $4.2 billion loans within this fiscal year.

It would have been better if this announcement was made jointly by China and Saudi Arabia with Pakistani officials. The claim by Dar, if correct, would resolve our foreign exchange needs for this fiscal.

But would the industry and trade buy this announcement? There is a lack of trust in the government as it has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. We have to restore that trust as the economy operates on perceptions people have about the competence of their government.

There is no doubt that Pakistan needs funds, but efforts should be made to generate those funds internally. No government, including the incumbent regime made sincere efforts to generate funds locally and plug leakages of over Rs2.5 trillion in power, gas, Railways, PIA and other public sector companies.

Power tariff has quadrupled in the last four years. That means the theft (from power distribution) and recovery of the billed amount has also quadrupled.

Why are we letting this loot go on? We cannot cover the cost of power production because we have done nothing to improve efficiency in the power and gas sectors.

What is the logic behind pumping PIA with tonnes of money when it has failed to turn around? The attempts to revamp the airlines have been taken several times, but resulted in PIA going further down.

What stops the authorities from handing over goods and passenger trains to the private sector? Even the trains handed over to the private sector non-transparently are making huge profits.

We are living in a fool’s paradise if we think that profit earning companies may be allowed to operate under government patronage.

Look at the National Bank of Pakistan that a few years back was the largest commercial bank in Pakistan.

It has been relegated to second position by a private bank. Still the National Bank’s profits are substantially lower than the next four private sector banks operated by the private sector.

The Oil and Gas Development Corporation is also posting regular profits, but an institution of this size and the monopolies it enjoys would generate two to three times more profits if operated by the private sector.