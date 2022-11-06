Political instability becomes key market volatility driver

Stocks closed positive during outgoing week with expectations to remain rangebound next week, as investors are likely to stay cautious amid ongoing political tussle in the country, traders said.

The KSE100 index gained approximately 716 points during the week. However, the shares traded volume decreased by 16.6 percent week on week (WoW) as investors remained on the backfoot under political uncertainty, according to KASB Pakistan Research.

“The market is expected to remain range bound in the upcoming week as the participants will remain cautious due to the political noise in the country,” said a report of Arif Habib Ltd. “Furthermore, any positive outcome of IMF’s ninth review can aid the index.”

An Asian Development Bank’s flood relief package of $1.5 billion was added to the foreign reserves during the outgoing week. Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the agricultural sector, reducing fertiliser prices and offering favourable loans to facilitate the farmers.

The prime minister visited China during the week and signed multiple long-term projects in the solar, water, and infrastructure sector of Pakistan.

“However, the political unrest prevailing in the country is not letting the positives to drive the market upwards,” said the KASB Pakistan Research report. “Under these conditions, we recommend cyclical – cement and steel – for long-term investment.”

Arif Habib Ltd said the market commenced on a positive note and the momentum continued throughout the week with the PM's visit to China. Further, the country’s trade deficit narrowed down by 26.59 percent to $11.469 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared to $15.624 billion during the same period of last year.

The rupee was slightly up against the greenback, closing at Rs221.95 (up by 0.2 percent week on week). The State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves rose to $8.9 billion, up by $1.5 billion, compared to $7.44 billion on Oct 14, reflecting inflows from the ADB. However, towards the end of the week, the market went down due to an attack on an ex-PM Imran Khan.

The market closed at 41,856 points, gaining 716 points (up by 1.7 percent) WoW. Average volumes clocked in at 229 million shares (up by 7 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $25 million (down by 11 percent WoW).

Foreign selling was also witnessed during the week, clocking in at $1.58 million compared to a net buy of $0.97 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in banks ($0.9 million), fertiliser ($0.8 million) and other sectors ($0.3 million).

On the local front, some buying was reported by individual funds ($4.7 million) followed by banks ($0.8 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from technology and communication (168 points), oil and gas exploration companies (144 points), fertilisers (107 points), power generation and distribution (85 points) and cement (66 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were TRG (101 points), POL (89 points), HUBC (74 points), SYS (53 points) and ENGRO (43 points).

Sectors that contributed negatively included insurance (10 points), food and personal care products (9 points), and paper and board (8 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contribution came from MEBL (31 points), NESTLE (15 points), HBL (12 points), PSEL (12 points), and AICL (10 points).

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the gain in the benchmark index could be attributed to the declining trade deficit numbers for the month of October as they clocked in at $2.265 billion (down by 22 percent on month on month basis), increasing investor optimism regarding the current account deficit.

Another important economic number that came in during the week was CPI (Consumer Price Index) that clocked in at 26.6 percent year on year in October 2022, as compared to corresponding month of last year.