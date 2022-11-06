CCP terms retail price maintenance anti-competition

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has said that businesses must avoid entering into arrangements of retail price maintenance as it is a form of price fixing and diminishes consumer bargaining power.

“Undertakings must refrain from entering into arrangements of retail price maintenance (RPM) as it is a form of price fixing and globally, in majority of the jurisdictions (EU, China, UK Australia, and various States in America), it is taken to be by object/nature anticompetitive,” said CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan. She added that unless exempted for any particular efficiency grounds, RPM was generally taken as a violation of competition law.

She referred to the recent case of RPM amongst electronic home appliance manufacturers where CCP imposed a total penalty of more than Rs1 billion. She further added that the choice to offer forms of discount or package deals was an important part of the negotiating process with consumers, which should be left to dealers as per their own independent commercial decisions. This, coupled with the manufacturer fixing prices, diminishes consumer bargaining power.

She was speaking at an awareness session held with the members of Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) hosted by one of its members, Unilever Pakistan. The purpose of the session was to sensitise OICCI member firms on the importance of fair marketing practices and the repercussions of violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 for consumers, businesses, and the economy in general.

The chairperson was accompanied by CCP Member, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, and other senior officers, while General Secretary, OICCI, Abdul Aleem, and CEO of Unilever Pakistan, Amir Paracha, along with his senior team members, and member undertakings of OICCI attended the session.

Addressing the session, the chairperson said that deceptive marketing practices have a direct impact on consumers and businesses and therefore, firms that were engaged in the business of marketing and selling consumer goods and services should avoid deceptive marketing practices while advertising their products and services.

“The objective of the Office of Fair Trade at CCP is not merely deterrence but encouraging compliance and corrective behaviour in enforcing the provisions of Section 10,” she added. Guidelines in light of the Commission’s decision/ precedence would be issued shortly to lend clarity and help understand the precautionary principles relating to deceptive marketing.

Responding to several questions from the participants, she informed that under the Act, the undertakings could seek advice and clarity from CCP on any actual competition matter where any potential violation was apprehended to avoid such violation.

She urged businesses to come forward and flag all aspects where any practice or policy was resulting in competition infringement or market distortions as CCP was committed to provide fair play to businesses.

Abdul Aleem acknowledged that CCP was playing an active role in ensuring a competitive business environment, which was a prerequisite for conducive foreign investment climate.

Unilever Pakistan CEO Amir Paracha and his team thanked the CCP for arranging the advocacy session and acknowledged that CCP plays a critical role in keeping the industry grounded, fair and objective while protecting the interests of the stakeholders.

At the session, CCP representatives emphasised that while designing the marketing campaigns, firms should not make deceptive claims, hide important/material information, and/or use the competitors’ patent designs, firm name, colour scheme, and registered trademark. Another presentation was

also given on the overall framework of the Competition Act.