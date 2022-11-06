KARACHI: Pakistani rupee would likely hold steady or strengthen marginally against the dollar in days ahead aided by positive sentiments on account of $13 billion funding assurance from friendly countries, dealers said.

During the outgoing week, the rupee maintained its range-bound trading pattern against the dollar. It started the week on a stronger note due to a fall in the real effective exchange rate (REER), which dropped from 94.4 in August to 90.9 in September. This came as a shock to the market and allowed the central bank greater space to appreciate the value of the local currency. The actual value of the rupee, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, is below the 200 per dollar mark.

However, the local unit was under pressure in the middle of the week due to banks beginning to retire $100,000 worth of letters of credit, higher-than-anticipated inflation, a robust recovery of the US dollar index versus other major currencies, and extremely turbulent political situation.

On Friday, the rupee ended at 221.92 per dollar in the interbank market before closing at 220.89 on Monday. It lost 0.46 percent of its value against the dollar this week.

The demand for the greenback was on the rise since the State Bank of Pakistan allowed the clearing of stuck-up credit letters.

Additionally, consumer price index inflation rose 26.6 percent in October from a year earlier mainly due to an increase in perishable food prices. The US dollar regained strength following 75 basis points raise in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday to fight against soaring inflation.

“There is some resistance on the 221 level, so we expect the rupee to remain range-bound or appreciate slightly next week owing to the prevalence of the positive sentiment in the market supported by some good developments,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The forward swaps are once again in the positive range, indicating sufficient forex liquidity. Pakistan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on setting up RMB (Chinese currency) clearing arrangements in Pakistan. The country is expected to receive inflows from international financial organisations. World Bank has promised Pakistan $2.5 billion in flood aid. Additionally, the climate summit's participants’ position is that afflicted nations should receive compensation, so help may continue to trickle in.

Dar said that Saudi Arabia and China have promised Pakistan a funding commitment of $13 billion. China has agreed to refinance another $3.3 billion in commercial bank borrowings, increase the currency swap facility by up to $1.45 billion, and roll over $4 billion in sovereign loans to the South Asian country as a result of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Beijing. “Although the FM (Finance Minister) has announced $13 billion coming from China and Saudi Arabia, the timelines are vague. One of the biggest casualties of the attempted assassination of Imran Khan could be the rebuilding of the long term Pak-China relationship and CPEC initiatives,” wrote Tresmark in a weekly note.