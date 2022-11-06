 
November 06, 2022
Democracy ruled out

November 06, 2022

Imran Khan’s recent disqualification is quite alarming as we are supposed to be a democratic country, and the majority is firmly behind the former PM. One does not have to be a PTI supporter to see that this is a disruption of the normal course of democratic politics and the country is drifting towards authoritarianism.

Mahwash Barket Ali

Turbat

