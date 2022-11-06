 
Sunday November 06, 2022
Newspost

Bravery or folly

November 06, 2022

Imran Khan’s recent press briefing from the hospital shows that despite the recent assassination attempt, he is determined to follow through with his demands.

Should he be praised for his bravery or is this an act of political suicide?

Mariam Khan

Lahore

