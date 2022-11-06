Beyond property

The Pakistan economy has been failing ever since Bhutto’s uncalled and foolish nationalization programme. Furthermore, the propensity of our political and economic elite to misuse capital is also to blame. Instead of investing in businesses, they invest in property, whose contributions in terms of providing stable employment and tax revenues are negligible. Any rise in real-estate value only benefits the property owner and only a minority of Pakistanis can actually afford to become property owners.

In order to help the economy grow, create jobs and make it affordable for the lower-income segment to own a house, we need to make drastic changes to the way we regulate the property sector. Plot sizes must be restricted, taxes should be imposed on unused property, every housing society should be made to allot at least 20 per cent of its land to low-income housing and there should be a rebate for those opting to buy a flat instead of a landed house. In addition, we must improve the ease of doing business and investing in Pakistan, expanding the scope of business and investment opportunities beyond the property sector.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Fresh elections

The current political crisis in Pakistan has badly damaged the already faltering economy.

We need a general election so that an empowered government with the political capital to make the necessary changes can take the helm.

Syeda Kaynat Fatima Rizvi

Karachi